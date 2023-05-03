Police Searching For ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Suspect After Atlanta Shooting Reportedly Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured

An active shooter who killed one person and injured three Wednesday is on the loose in Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The shooter fired on multiple people inside an Atlanta building at approximately 12:42 p.m. on Wednesday, police say. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and three have been transported to the hospital to receive treatment for their injuries. (RELATED: Rowdy Crowd Blocks Atlanta Roadway And Dances Atop Cars, Disperses As Shots Allegedly Fired: Reports)

Update as of 12:42pm – We are working an active shooter situation inside a building on West. Peachtree St, between 12th St and 13th St. We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Atlanta police published photos of the masked suspect wearing a hoodie and carrying a bag strapped over his shoulder. The man could be seen walking through a door and taking an elevator inside the building located at 1110 W Peachtree St — the Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care Building, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

At 2:32 p.m., police publicly identified the suspect as Deion Patterson, adding that he was born in Oct. 1998. They have advised citizens to call 911 and refrain from approaching him.

No additional shots hav been fired since the initial incident as of 1:30 p.m., police said. Officers are currently searching for the suspect. People in the area have been advised to to stay away from the building and shelter in place until further notice.

Based on our preliminary investigation, these are photos believed to be of the active shooter. Anyone with any information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. (3/3) — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

“Based on our preliminary investigation, these are photos believed to be of the active shooter. Anyone with any information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” the Atlanta Police Department tweeted.

This is a developing story.

This story has been updated to include the name of the suspect according to the Atlanta Police