Sen. Grassley, Rep. Comer Demand FBI Record Alleging Criminal Scheme Involving Then-VP Biden

Senate Budget Committee ranking member Sen. Chuck Grassley and House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer sent letters Wednesday to the FBI, calling on the bureau to produce an unclassified record of an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national.

The document in question is an FBI-generated FD-1023 form that allegedly shows an arrangement exchanging money for policy decisions. Comer issued a subpoena Wednesday after “legally protected disclosures” to Grassley’s office.

“We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States. What we don’t know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI’s recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight,” Grassley said in a statement.

In his own statement, Comer said that the “information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national.”

“The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself. Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people,” Comer continued.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)