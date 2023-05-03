Video Shows Moment Hero Rescues Baby As Stroller Rolls Into Street

One man’s heroic act was caught on camera in a video shared Monday on Twitter.

The clip shows a man reach out and catch the stroller seconds before it rolls into busy street traffic. It has been viewed over 34 million times since it was posted by a user named “SSGoodGirl.”

Windy AF here today and the stroller rolled away…

Thank god a man catches the stroller before anything bad happens to this lady’s baby. 😱 pic.twitter.com/XdEPC6tNb4 — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) May 1, 2023

The user said she first saw the video in a local Facebook group for her community. It shows the wind blowing the stroller toward a busy street as a woman is apparently distracted, looking into the back seat of her car. She attempts to catch the stroller but quickly falls and is unable to get up despite repeated attempts, the clip shows. As cars speed by in the street, a man can be seen running in from outside the frame to catch the stroller at the last second.

Those filming the security footage provided commentary. That’s a “lifesaver right there man, jeez,” a voice says in the background of the recording.

Some users seemed to cast doubt on whether the video was staged:

I can’t believe this is real. It’s like they were trying to save the baby in a nightmare — Adam Torres (@ThrustDaProcess) May 3, 2023

Another user criticized the woman, accusing her of being too out of shape to chase after the stroller herself: