‘I’d Rather Not Go Into The Grisly Details’: Toobin Shies Away From Question About Masturbating On Live Meeting

Former CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin shied away from discussing the “grisly details” about his infamous 2020 Zoom call while speaking with NewsNation’s Dan Abrams on Wednesday.

Toobin, who served as CNN’s chief legal analyst until August 2022, exposed himself and was masturbating during a Zoom call with New Yorker and WNYC radio staffers in October 2020, at the time calling the incident “an embarrassingly stupid mistake.”

Toobin joined the show Wednesday to discuss his new book before Abrams brought up the Zoom call.

“It was a disaster in my life,” he said. “Self-inflicted, self-destructive and something that I will regret for the rest of my life. I have no excuses. I have only apologies, which I have tried to offer to everyone involved, including, very much, my family, which was terribly embarrassed by it. But it’s now more than two and a half years ago, and a lot has happened, almost all good, since then, and I feel like my life is in a very good place, actually.”

“And what exactly happened? You just left open the screen?” Abrams asked. (RELATED: Jeffrey Toobin – Who Jerked Off In Front Of His Coworkers – Thinks Rittenhouse Is An ‘Idiot’)

“I’d rather not go into the grisly details,” he responded. “The only thing I’ll say about it is, I didn’t know other people were on the Zoom call, were watching, and this was not an intentional act on my part. Other than that, I’d rather not go into the details. But I mean, to me, that is important to get out.”

“And I’ll be honest, I don’t really want to go into the details too,” Abrams joked.

Toobin said since the incident, he’s begun working at a food bank weekly to try and get his life moving in a different direction. Toobin also expressed gratitude to CNN for bringing him back after the Zoom call.