EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Press Med School After DCNF Report Shows It Went Woke Due To Pressure From Accreditor

A group of House Republicans sent a letter Thursday to the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) about their concerns with its accreditation standards pushing diversity outcomes.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter to LCME’s Co-Secretaries that mention medical schools are implementing DEI programs after pressure from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME). In the letter, the lawmakers requested answers to over a dozen questions pertaining to LCME’s accreditation standards.

In February, the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) first reported that the University of Utah School of Medicine implemented a series of programs to recruit and retain diverse students and faculty after its accrediting organization said its diversity efforts were not up to their standards, after obtaining emails by a medical watchdog group.

The letter was spearheaded by North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx, who is the Chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. She was joined by Utah Rep. Burgess Owens, Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman and North Carolina Rep. Greg Murphy. (RELATED: Florida Lawmakers Approve Bill Barring Colleges, Universities From Spending Money On Diversity, Equity And Inclusion)

READ THE LETTER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“I’m deeply concerned that woke DEI standards have become a significant part of the accreditation process for evaluating medical schools across the country. Race should never be a factor when determining a person’s education. Medical schools—or any institution for that matter—must be focused on preparing students for a profession. Diverting resources from this mission to push ideological agendas is an injustice,” Foxx told the Caller before sending the letter. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Med School Went Woke After Pressure From Accreditor, Documents Show)

The Caller contacted the LCME Co-Secretaries about the letter to which they did not immediately respond.