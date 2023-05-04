Kayleigh McEnany To Host Next ‘Fox News Tonight’ Time Slot

Fox News anchor Kayleigh McEnany is set to host the 8 p.m. time slot for the week of May 8 to May 12 after Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson parted the network.

The 8 p.m. time slot has currently been scheduling a rotation of anchors per week to host the replacement program, “Fox News Tonight,” since the departure of Carlson and cancellation of his show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” The time slot has been hosted by anchors Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones thus far.

“I am honored to share that I will be hosting Fox News Tonight on [Fox News] at 8pm ET all next week (5/8-5/12)! Set your DVR. Please join me next week as we dig into the state of politics, media, culture, and faith in America!” McEnany tweeted Thursday.

McEnany is currently the host of “Outnumbered.” Before joining Fox News, she served as the final White House press secretary to former President Donald Trump.

Carlson’s replacement program, “Fox News Tonight,” dropped in ratings among the key 25-54 demo on the first night it aired. The program, hosted by Kilmeade in its first week, had a rating of 0.24 in the 25-54 age demographic, while Carlson’s show saw a 0.37 rating in the same demographic April 17. The show averaged nearly 2.6 million viewers in total, below Carlson’s show the Monday prior, which averaged roughly 3.7 million viewers. (RELATED: Conservatives Outraged By Tucker Carlson Leaving Fox News, Cancel Fox Nation Subscriptions)

“Fox News Tonight” reeled in 1.47 million total viewers Tuesday night with Jones as host, according to ShowBuzzDaily. The program’s ratings remained higher than its MSNBC competitor, “All In With Chris Hayes,” which garnered 1.19 million viewers the same evening.

Carlson’s previous show was the top-rated show for the key 25- to 54-year-old age demographic, The New York Times reported. The show had the second-highest ratings after Sean Hannity’s primetime 9 p.m. show from 2017 to 2020, and reeled in over 4 million viewers in 2020 — one of the highest ratings in the history of cable news, according to the outlet.