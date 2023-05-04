Man Accused Of Trying To Kidnap WWE Superstar Sonya Deville Just Got Slammed With 15 Years In Prison

Philip Thomas, a man accused of stalking and attempting to kidnap WWE Superstar Sonya Deville nearly three years ago at her Florida home, has agreed to a plea deal that will see him serve 15 years in prison.

Thomas’ obsession with Deville eventually turned into anger, which resulted in him driving from his residence in South Carolina to her house in the Tampa Bay area with the plan to kidnap her. When he arrived at Deville’s house, he was equipped with a knife, duct tape, zip ties and Mace.

Back in August 2020, Thomas broke into Deville’s house, with home surveillance showing the professional wrestler checking her door following an alarm going off.

Video played in court showed Deville catching a view of Thomas and then running away as he entered the residence.

"I saw a man standing there," said Deville, according to Fox 13 Tampa. "He had black clothing on, and a black mask and he was just standing there staring at me. I looked up I saw him. I was terrified! I started screaming. I don't even know what I said. 'What the "f" are you doing here? What do you want?'"

Thomas pleaded guilty to charges of attempted kidnapping, aggravated stalking and armed burglary.