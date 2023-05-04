Jury Reaches Partial Verdict In Proud Boys Jan. 6 Case

A jury in Washington reached at least a partial verdict Thursday in the Proud Boys’ Jan. 6 case.

Former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and members Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola were all charged with conspiring to obstruct Congress’ Jan. 6 electoral vote certification and preventing law enforcement officers from discharging their duties, among other charges. Tarrio’s attorney had argued that former President Donald Trump was responsible for Jan. 6’s events, according to Politico.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) had said Tarrio, Nordean, Biggs and Rehl were all leaders in a Proud Boys chapter called the “Ministry of Self-Defense.” They claimed Tarrio chose the chapter’s other leaders, who helped carry out the conspiracy’s obstruction goal along with Pezzola and additional riot participants.

Tarrio was not at the Capitol when the Jan. 6 riots occurred. He had been arrested in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 4, 2021 for property destruction and ordered to leave the next day, but allegedly held a roughly half-hour meeting with Oath Keepers militia group leader Stewart Rhodes before going to Baltimore, according to the case’s indictment.

Rehl and Pezzola both testified that there was not a plan to storm the Capitol, but DOJ attorneys contended they could be convicted of conspiracy without an intricate one, The Associated Press reported. Nordean’s lawyer David Smith contested the argument that proving defendants’ consent to a plan was unnecessary, calling it “inconsistent with the jury instructions.

Judge Timothy Kelly rejected multiple attempts by defendants to secure a mistrial after controversies emerged; for instance, Pezzola’s attorney Roger Roots said at least 40 government informants did surveillance work on Jan. 6, including ten or more plain clothes D.C. Metro Police Narcotics Special Investigation Division officers allegedly working among the Proud Boys. Roots argued his client was “entitled to a new trial,” which Kelly did not grant.

The government revealed on March 22 that a woman Tarrio’s lawyers wanted to call as a witness, who The New York Times identified as former “Latinos for Trump” leader Jen Loh, had been an official FBI confidential human source from April 2021 to January 2023. Kelly ultimately forbade the defense from raising Loh’s FBI relationship with the jury, and Tarrio’s attorney Sabino Jauregui decided not to bring her forward for testimony, according to Lawfare’s Roger Parloff.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

