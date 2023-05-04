Buzzcut-Sporting Woman Repeatedly Shrieks Into Microphone During San Francisco Public Meeting

During the San Francisco Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday public meeting, a woman with a buzzcut repeatedly shrieked into a microphone in protest after a local Walgreens security guard fatally shot an alleged shoplifter.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins chose not to charge security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony with murder for the April 27 shooting of black transgender 24-year-old Banko Brown, who police said was allegedly shoplifting at the time, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. Jenkins cited “credible evidence of reasonable self-defense” in the case, but some civilians at the Tuesday meeting held “Justice For Banko Brown” signs, and the woman with the buzzcut said she hated many of the board members “for the reasons that led up to” Brown’s death. (RELATED: Nordstrom Closes Up Shop, Abandons San Francisco)

“I just want you to feel our pain. I don’t know if you can at this point, based on your policy choices, but I have to pretend you have some form of empathy left, so I’m going to spend the minute screaming, ’cause that is what is going on in here,” the woman said, gesturing to her heart before shrieking. “That is what the trans genocide in this country, in this city, has brought me to.”

The woman screamed and exclaimed, ” I hate you, Board of Supervisors! I hate you, London Breed! I hate you, Jenkins!” She concluded by commenting, “F*cking A, man! F*ck! Cowards!”

Public comments continued after the woman left the podium, and the meeting concluded more than an hour later.

Jenkins had called Brown’s killing “a tragedy,” saying, “My heart breaks for his friends & family.”

