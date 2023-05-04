Video Shows Alleged Robbers Stealing ATM After Ramming Into Washington Business With Truck

Suspects rammed a truck into an Issaquah, Washington, business early Thursday and stole an ATM, according to video of the incident.

Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday surveillance footage appeared to show the suspects trying to take an ATM from Joker Pub and Grill according to KING5, a local NBC affiliate.

One of the suspects was backing up in a blue truck, while two suspects were attempting to hook something to the ATM, footage showed. After appearing to fail multiple times, the truck drove away before accelerating backwards, smashing directly into the building.

The two suspects then appeared to successfully hook to the ATM, allowing the truck to drag it out of the business. They then loaded the ATM into the back of the truck and drove away, according to KING5. (RELATED: ‘Those Are My Babies’: Video Shows Driver Accelerating, Crashing Into Daycare)

Security video of thieves stealing the ATM from Joker Pub in Issaquah this morning. Police say thieves got the ATM and have not been caught.

Updates on #komonews pic.twitter.com/R40tlHQmCK — Theron Zahn (@TheronZahnKOMO) May 4, 2023

The suspects were able to get away successfully before Issaquah police were able to arrive, according to KING5.

The owner’s friends and customers have been stopping by and helping with the repairs according to KIRO7.

“Joker Pub has been around for 30 years. Joe and Cindy have owned it and they are part of the community,” said Joe Blundell, a friend of the pub owners, according to the outlet.

“For what they got out of that ATM machine, I believe is about $175 is probably what was inside it, and they probably did $10,000-$20,000 worth of damage,” Blundell said to the outlet.