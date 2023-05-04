‘Working To Pay Back The Cartels’: Former GOP Rep Rips Biden Over Missing Migrant Children

Fox Business host Sean Duffy ripped President Joe Biden Thursday over tens of thousands of missing children who entered the United States illegally, saying many were working off debts to cartels.

“This administration lost 80,000 children, they don’t know where they’re at,” Duffy, a former Republican congressman from Wisconsin, said to co-host Dagen McDowell on “The Bottom Line.” “We’re now learning many of them are in the sex trafficking business.” (RELATED: ‘They’re Now Your Neighbors’: Trump Blasts Biden Over Border Security Days After Illegal Immigrant Allegedly Killed Five)

Tara Lee Rodas, an employee of the Department of Health and Human Services, told the Daily Caller News Foundation that sponsors for unaccompanied minors were not being properly vetted. Rodas also testified before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement in a hearing on “The Biden Border Crisis: Exploitation of Unaccompanied Alien Children.”

“We have little kids who are working to pay back the cartels, as young as 10, 11 years old,” Duffy continued. “This is the most unseemly, inhumane policy of any president in our history.”

WATCH:

Some of the migrant children who disappeared have their organs harvested by cartels, a human trafficker in Central America told Fox News in an August 2022 interview.

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that the Department of Defense plans to deploy 1,500 active-duty troops from the United States Army to bolster United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), who will join 2,500 from the National Guard that are already supporting CBP.

Over 1.2 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by CBP, following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021. Another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022, Fox News reported.

CBP encountered 458,088 illegal migrants in fiscal year 2020, the last full year of the Trump administration.

“He gets a complete pass,” Duffy said of Biden, after noting the president claimed he cared for children. “By the way, when there’s a terrorist attack, when we realize that all the Chinese coming in, some of them are spying on our country, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be held to account.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.