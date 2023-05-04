You May Soon Vacation On Jeffrey Epstein’s Notorious Child Sex Island

Convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands just sold to a U.S. billionaire for $60 million.

Epstein’s islands of Great St. James and Little St. James have sold to billionaire financier Stephen Deckoff, who paid a measly $60 million for the pair, largely through his firm SD Investments. The real estate listing suggests Deckoff got an insane deal on the properties, as Little St. James takes up some 71.6 acres, and includes a helipad, private dock, gas station, water filtration, two pools, a compound, four guest villages, a slew of private beaches, and more.

The only downside to Deckoff’s purchase is that countless women and children were trafficked to the island to be raped and/or sexually assaulted by Epstein and Lord knows who else! It is literally known as “Pedophile Island.” So why on Earth would anyone want to own this disgusting piece of land?!

The only parts of this situation that makes mild sense to me are that Deckoff got a great deal, and he already lives in the U.S. Virgin Islands, so he knows the area. He plans to build a “world-class destination” across the two islands, and has already started hiring architects and engineers to do so.

But the decision to turn this place into a vacation spot is absolutely lost on me, and not just for the obvious reason.

Just booked a room at the new resort on Little St. James Island 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/tWBPo384ek — ️⤵𝑫𝑶𝑪𝑻𝑶𝑹r 𝑵𝑶 𝑺𝑻𝑬𝑷 (@tinfoilmask) May 4, 2023

I can’t think of a single individual in the world of finance who says the global economy is going in the right direction. In fact, fellow billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller joked about using cyanide to avoid the next decade of downfall. It’s pretty unrealistic to think people will have the extra money to spend on vacations in the coming years.

Not only that, but who would want to holiday somewhere with such a revolting history? People don’t go glamping at David Koresh’s compound in Waco, Texas! At least, I hope they don’t. Why would anyone want to spend money going to an island that will always be known for its horrific history? (RELATED: Shocker! Jeffrey Epstein Was Apparently Pals With Woody Allen!)

Half of the proceeds of Little St. James are going to the U.S. Virgin Island government, NPR noted. Elected officials say they’re going to use that money to establish a trust funding supporting services for victims of sexual abuse and trafficking. So, I guess that’s the upside here?