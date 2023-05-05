‘Architect Of Ruin’: Ex-School Dean Sentenced To 18 Years For Recruiting Teens To Join Gang

A former Boston Public Schools (BPS) academic dean who shot a student in the head was convicted Thursday of recruiting teens into joining a gang, according to MassLive.

A member of the Latin King and Queen Nation, and an ex-academic dean at BPS, 63-year-old Shaun Harrison, also known as “King Rev,” was sentenced to 218 months in prison after pleading guilty to “conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity” in August 2022, the District of Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office announced, according to MassLive.

As an employee at English High School, his job was to counsel troubled teens that were facing hardship at home, with their studies, mental health, and anger management, the outlet reported. In that capacity, Harrison targeted “at-risk” students to pivot their focus to gang activity. This included giving students drugs to sell before collecting the profit. (RELATED: Boston Mayor’s Finance Director Charged With Money Laundering Linked To Alleged Prison Drug Smuggling Scheme)

‘Operation Throne Down’ update: Shaun Harrison, a former Boston Public Schools Dean who recruited students into the Latin Kings, has been sentenced to over 18 years in federal prison following our North Shore Gang Task Force’s investigation. https://t.co/Bwj2Z2uApf pic.twitter.com/NubPilViat — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) May 4, 2023

Harrison is also responsible for recruiting four individuals that became high-ranking members of the gang, MassLive reported.

“Harrison was the architect of ruin for an entire generation of promising young lives – exclusively targeting and grooming vulnerable, at-risk youth. The very thing he was hired to work against,” U.S. District of Massachusetts Attorney General Rachael Rollins said, according to the outlet.

In 2015, Harrison suspected a student of theft and believe the teenager wanted out from a life of gang activity and was prepared to go to the police. The former BPS dean met the student and shot the back of his head at point-blank range with a handgun, according to the outlet. The student survived the shooting but faced permanent loss of hearing, partial face paralysis, and neuropathy in his neck in addition to other injuries. The violence was captured by a surveillance camera, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. (RELATED: Boston Parents Enraged After Middle Schoolers Allegedly Given’Inappropriate’ Sex Survey)

Harrison was arrested and convicted in 2018 after the shooting incident and sentenced to 25 years behind bars. Upon conviction and while in prison, the former dean continued to associate with gang members, even through calls from the jail to other co-defendants, MassLive reported.

The English High School first opened its doors in 1821, according to the school’s website.