Autopsy Reveals Wrestler’s Cause Of Death

Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed the cause of death of former WWE star Sara Lee as a lethal combination of alcohol and pills, and have deemed her death a suicide.

Lee passed away in October at the age of 30. The recently revealed autopsy report indicated Lee had left “letters of intent at the scene” prior to her death, according to TMZ. The documents revealed Lee had bruises and abrasions on her head and body at the time of her passing, but it’s unclear if she suffered the injuries by falling while in an intoxicated state, according to TMZ. Lee was the winner of the WWE’s “Tough Enough” show.

Lee’s death shocked the wrestling industry and prompted a statement from the WWE.

“As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world,” the WWE said. “WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans,” they said at the time, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westin Blake (@thewestinblake)

Lee was a contestant in season six of “Tough Enough” in 2015 and earned a one-year contract with the WWE as a result of her success, according to TMZ. She wrestled for the organization for most of 2016 and then moved on to the independent circuit as she grew her brand. (RELATED: ‘He Really Wanted To Be Everyone’s Superman’: tWitch’s Wife Breaks Her Silence After His Suicide)

Lee is survived by her WWE wrestler Wesley Blake who she married in 2017, and the three children they had together.