Police Arrest Suspect After Series Of Stabbings Terrorized College Town

Police named a former University of California, Davis, (UC Davis) student as a suspect on Thursday in a series of stabbings that were committed off-campus over the course of several days, according to a city announcement.

The UC Davis community was advised to shelter in place early Tuesday morning while police searched for a suspect who repeatedly stabbed a victim through a tent, which was the third incident after a man was killed on April 27 and a senior student was killed on Saturday. Police arrested Carlos Reales Dominguez, 21, on suspicion of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, the city announcement read. (RELATED: 18-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Killing University Police Officer)

Dominguez was identified after police received multiple calls to report a person in a local park that matched the description of the suspect, the announcement read. A “large fixed blade knife” was found on the suspect.

He had no criminal record but was disaffiliated with the university on April 25 for academic reasons, the Los Angeles Times reported. He had been in his third year at the university and majoring in biological sciences.

“It’s because of the fine police work that we are here today to announce that the individual believed to be responsible for these horrific, brutal attacks is no longer free to terrorize our community,” Davis Mayor Will Arnold said, according to the Times. “A murderer is off the streets, and our families will sleep easier tonight.”

UC Davis Chancellor Gary May announced the suspect’s arrest on Thursday in a message to campus.

It is with a heavy but grateful heart that I come to you with the news that the @cityofdavispd today arrested a suspect in three stabbings, two of them fatal, over the last week. There is relief in knowing the alleged perpetrator of these violent acts is now in custody. 1/6 pic.twitter.com/ATPy78lTtl — Gary S. May (@Chancellor_May) May 5, 2023

“There is relief in knowing the alleged perpetrator of these senseless and violent acts is now in custody. We can all breathe a little easier and begin to process the pain, fear and sorrow we collectively experienced in the past week,” he wrote.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.