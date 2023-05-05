‘You F*cking Moron’: Maher Rips Libs For Trying To Redefine Words Like ‘Homeless’

Podcast host and comedian Bill Maher slammed liberals for trying to redefine words such as “homeless” while talking with Dr. Phil on the latest episode of “Club Random.”

Dr. Phil discussed what is happening on college campuses, arguing universities are putting all of their energy into “pronouns” and “reassigning them.” He then gave an example of other word-reassignment issues.

“They have this big thing about the word, it’s not ‘homeless,’ it has to be ‘those experiencing homelessness.'”

“This is my thing with liberals and woke, carry on believing whatever the fuck you want, just don’t claim you’re some kind of advanced liberal,” Maher said. “You’re the opposite of liberal. Liberals are the ones who came up with term ‘homelessness’ so that people wouldn’t call them ‘bums’ and ‘vagrants’ and ‘hobos.’ We came up with ‘homeless!'”

“Then they came along and said, ‘That’s not good enough. Actually, you people are the problem. It’s people experiencing homelessness.'” (RELATED: Bill Maher Says ‘There’s An Element Of Social Contagion’ Impacting Children Who Identify As Transgender)

“You fucking moron,” Maher continued. “That’s the kind of thing that when people ask why I make fun of the left, just gets under my skin.”

Maher then argued that in the case of the word issues, it is “obviously something that teenagers put up on Twitter or Instagram.”

“Why does the rest of the country, actual adults, bow to it and follow it and go along with it? Because everyone is rolling their eyes, almost everyone except the fucking 14-year-old who posted that. Why do we follow teenagers?” he said.

The episode is slated to air Monday.