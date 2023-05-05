At Least 8 Killed, 13 Wounded During Shooting In Serbia Just Two Days After Mass Killing At School

At least 8 were killed and 13 were injured late Thursday during a mass shooting near Belgrade, Serbia, according to The Associated Press (AP).

The suspect, a 21-year-old who fled after the attack, allegedly used an automatic weapon in a drive-by shooting, targeting people randomly, according to The AP. Special Forces and helicopters are still searching for the suspect, according to local Serbian media.

Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic called the shooting “a terrorist act,” according to The AP. Among those killed are a young police officer and his sister, according to the local media. (RELATED: Serbian Seventh Grader Kills 8 Classmates And Guard In Targeted School Shooting)

The shooting occurred just one day after a 13-year-old boy opened fire at his school Wednesday, killing one security guard and eight classmates, and wounding six others.

“The Ministry of Interior is appealing to all gun owners to store their guns with care, locked up in safes or closets so they are out of reach of others, particularly children,” Serbian police said according to the Associated Press, following the shooting on Wednesday.

Authorities announced they would set up a helpline to help people with the tragedy, along with a three-day mourning period that will begin Friday, according to The AP.

There have been many such shootings in Serbia in recent years. In 2013, a 60-year-old veteran killed 13 people in the village of Velika Ivanca, according to The New York Times. In 2016, a man killed five at a cafe in Serbia, the outlet reported.