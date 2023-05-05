Morgan Wallen Shares Health Update After Multiple Show Cancellations

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen shared a video update to his Instagram followers Thursday, his first since canceling a series of shows due to ongoing health concerns.

Wallen spoke to the more than 5.5 million fans who follow his Instagram account, apologizing to those who were blindsided when he canceled a show in Oxford, Mississippi, at the very last minute in April.

“What’s up, everybody? I just wanted to let you know I am in Jacksonville, we are going to play a show tonight — and all weekend. I wouldn’t say I’m 100%, but I’m doing a lot better,” Wallen told fans in the update on his Instagram Story. “And to everyone in Oxford, I just wanted to reiterate how sorry I am for the way that went down. I thought I was going to be good to go and I just wasn’t.”

Rumors swirled that Wallen was too drunk to perform following the Mississippi show cancellation, but these were quickly shut down by his reps. Wallen was then told he had to cancel three more shows over “doctor-ordered vocal rest.”

“We’re working on a rescheduled date — we are close to having a rescheduled date, I just don’t have the exact one yet. So as soon as I do, I’ll let you know,” he noted. “I appreciate you all and I can’t wait to get out onstage tonight. Love you all, thanks for all the support always. God bless you — see you soon.” (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Fan’s Insane Concert Bill Blows Up The Internet)

In the days following the show’s cancellation, Wallen’s so-called fans absolutely lost it. One even attempted to start a class action suit against the “Last Night” singer because of how much money she’d allegedly spent going to his concert. But it looks like they’ll be able to get their night with him after all.