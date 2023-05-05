REPORT: Miss Universe Australia Finalist Sienna Weir Dies Suddenly At Age 23

Sienna Weir, Australian model and 2022 Australian Miss Universe finalist died Thursday at age 23, her representatives confirmed.

Weir was taken off life support several weeks after what is believed to be a tragic horse riding accident, according to news.com.au. Weir was at Windsor Polo Grounds in Australia on April 2 when her horse collapsed. She was rushed to Westmead Hospital where she was placed on life support in response to her fatal injuries.

Weir’s management company, Scoop Model Management, posted a tribute on Instagram captioned “forever in our hearts.” The post contains several photos of Weir and the Coldplay song “Everglow.”

“We loved with a love that was more than love,” Weir’s boyfriend Tom Bull said, per the New York Post. (RELATED:‘Fealty And Total Agreement’: Pro-Gay Musician Slams Trans Movement After Pride Parade Rescinds Invitation)

Weir had a double degree in English Literature and psychology from Sydney University. She planned on moving to London in the near future to spend time with her family and hopes of growing her social network, news.com.au reported.

She spoke often about her passion for horse riding. “My family aren’t quite sure where this passion came from, but I’ve been horseriding since I was 3 years old and can’t imagine my life without it,” Weir said in a September 2022 interview with Gold Coast Magazine. “I was 3 years old and can’t imagine my life without it. I travel to rural Sydney 2-3 times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend.”

She told Gold Magazine her interests set her apart from the 2022 Australian Miss Universe competition. “I would have to say the breadth of my interests and the importance I attach to creativity in the things I want to achieve,” Weir said.