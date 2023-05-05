‘Very Loose With The Goods’: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Why She Turned Down Leonardo DiCaprio

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared on a recent episode of “Call Her Daddy” with Alex Cooper and dished the dirt on why she refused the advances of Leonardo DiCaprio.

Paltrow spoke candidly about her ex-boyfriends, including Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, and even rated which of them was better in bed, and who was more romantic. When it came time for her to reveal other Hollywood romances or make out sessions she may have had, Paltrow was quick to say she didn’t engage in any intimate behavior with Hollywood’s most famous playboy, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Cooper asked Paltrow directly if she had ever even kissed DiCaprio.

“No, never made out with Leo,” Paltrow said on the podcast.

She then made it clear to listeners that it wasn’t due to lack of trying.

“He tried back in the day,” Paltrow said, as she laughed.

The famous actress went on to explain why she declined the advances of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

“But he was already like, you know, he was very loose with the goods from when he was 19,” she said. (RELATED: Christina Aguilera Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Extremely Candid Conversation About Sex Life)

Paltrow didn’t specify when DiCaprio hit on her, nor how old either of them were at the time.

DiCaprio has established a reputation for dating a number of women that are significantly younger than he is, including Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Toni Garrn, Nina Agdal, Camila Morrone, Claire Danes, Liv Tyler, and Gigi Hadid, to name a few.