‘Yellowstone’ Is Officially Ending. Here’s What We Know

Hit cowboy drama “Yellowstone” is officially ending after the second half of season five, Paramount quietly confirmed Friday.

In a rare statement to Deadline on Friday morning, Paramount announced “Yellowstone,” it’s flagship drama series, would be ending with its fifth season. Rumors about the show’s future have been swirling for months, fueled by reports of a falling out between the show’s lead actor, Kevin Costner, and co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

There is no news yet as to whether Costner will return to film the final episodes of season five, Deadline noted. Production is restarting in August, but with a sudden divorce landing in his lap, it’s unclear what the future holds.

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Has An ‘Unusual’ Level Of Power That Is Apparently Pissing Off Paramount Execs | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ Tell me you’re a city-dwelling, American Dream-hating loser without saying it ⁦@WSJ⁩ https://t.co/EWSSJiT3ae — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) May 5, 2023

Costner portrays the show’s patriarch, John Dutton, who the entire plot revolves around. It’s hard to see this story ending without his involvement, or without some of the most creative writing ever created from Sheridan.

While there are literally no hints as to how the epic saga will conclude, there is some good news about the next big spin-off. It turns out that Matthew McConaughey is still in negotiations to star in a spin-off series that will also include members of the current “Yellowstone” cast. (RELATED: Taylor Sheridan Releases First Images Of New Drama Series ‘Lioness’ With A Surprise Casting Update)

The new series will likely go by the same name, but the storyline could take place far away from the Dutton Ranch. Nothing is set in stone right now, as Sheridan is still busy writing the finale of “Yellowstone.”