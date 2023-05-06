Feeling Blue: ABC Children’s Show Censored For Fat-Shaming

A children’s show was censored by the Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC) for fat-shaming.

ABC republished an edited episode of “Bluey” after the Australian TV show faced allegations of fatphobia, according to Sky News.

Bluey’s mother and father, Chilli and Bandit, complain about how they need to exercise to lose excess weight in the episode called “Exercise.”

Bandit is shown weighing himself in front of his family, expressing the need to engage in physical activity as soon as he saw the number on the scale. Chilli agrees, and Bluey encourages her parents to exercise.

Concerned parents and healthcare professionals complained that the segment sends a dangerous message to the show’s young audience about weight loss and body image. (RELATED: Director Of ‘Little Mermaid’ Remake Defends Changes To Song That Was Apparently Too Rapey)

The opening scene was removed, and the edited episode begins with Bandit going outside to exercise, according to ABC.

“The recent episode of Bluey, Exercise, has been republished by the ABC following a decision by the makers of the program. The new version provides families with the opportunity to manage important conversations in their own way,” ABC said in a statement.

BBC Studios supports the decision of the network, stating that the revised version of “Exercise” will be used to air globally.

Australia’s “Bluey” was acquired by Disney in a distribution deal with the BBC, according to The Guardian. The children’s cartoon is extremely popular, featuring a family of animated dogs. Title character Bluey and her sister Bingo are the young daughters of Chilli and Bandit.

This is not the first time an episode of “Bluey” was banned in by other countries. ABC censored a racially insensitive term used in the episode “Daddy Robot” after a viewer complained.

Disney+ omitted the episode “Dad Baby” because Bluey’s dad simulated what it was like to give birth.