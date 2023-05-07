EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s Time To Clean House’: Former Senior FBI Agents Blast Politicization Of The Bureau

Former senior FBI agents are sounding the alarm about the bureau’s apparent politicization in a statement sent exclusively to The Daily Caller.

“We agree privately and uniformly that [the] FBI is heading in the wrong direction and has been too entrenched with partisan politics, starting from Director Comey and intensified under Director Christopher Wray,” one agent said on behalf of the group.

The retired agents each served in the FBI for more than two decades and chose to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation. The agents describe themselves as a group of FBI veterans who love the bureau and worry about its growing role in partisan politics. (RELATED: Chuck Grassley Says ‘The FBI Needs To Come Clean’ About Evidence Of Biden’s ‘Possible Criminal Activity’)

“We identified with Nicole Parker’s claim that ‘The FBI became politically weaponized, starting from the top in Washington trickling down to the field offices,’ illustrated by inflating domestic violent extremism statistics, directing big tech companies to censor Americans, conducting an unprecedented raid on President Trump’s home while suppressing key details related to the Hunter Biden probe as ‘disinformation’ and so on. We have observed firsthand that too many FBI current agents are suffering low morale and too many Americans have lost trust in FBI.”

NEW: Sen. Grassley, Rep. Comer Demand FBI Record Alleging Criminal Scheme Involving Then-VP Biden Read more here for @DailyCaller: https://t.co/bZLmxPog18 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 3, 2023

The agents celebrated Parker’s resignation from the FBI and the courage of FBI whistleblowers Steve Friend, George Hill, Garret O’Boyle and Kyle Seraphin. (RELATED: The Twitter Files Raised A Lot Of Questions About Twitter And The FBI. The Bureau Hasn’t Answered Any Of Them)

Parker, an FBI Special Agent from 2010 until October 2022, shared her resignation letter with Fox News in January and testified before the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government in February. Friend, Hill and O’Boyle have also spoken to the Weaponization Subcommittee, per The Hill. Friend is a former special agent for the FBI’s Daytona Beach Resident Agency and works as a Fellow for the conservative Center for Renewing America. Hill is a retired FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst from the FBI’s Boston Field Office and O’Boyle is a suspended FBI Special Agent from the Wichita Resident Agency in Kansas.

“Whistleblowers should be treated with the utmost regard and respect. Not everyone has the guts to blow the whistle when witnessing abuses and misconduct in the FBI. Those who do deserve to be protected, not punished,” the agent added.

The group of former FBI agents is calling for the agency to be investigated in order to restore public trust in the bureau.

“It is no exaggeration to say that [the] FBI has no longer functioned as an apolitical agency, an agency with no bias. The top two floors of the Hoover building are filled with self-served and greedy bureaucrats, not doers, just talkers. It’s time to clean house, restore public trust and start over. A thorough investigation is justified. Creating a select subcommittee and opening up investigation is a step in the right direction. More FBI agents need to come forward, tell the truth and uncover the extent of the FBI’s weaponization. Change only happens when we fight for it. I believe deeply that we need a reformed FBI. To address and fix the problems, we should first identify the problems.”

In a statement to The Daily Caller, the FBI said it will cooperate with Congressional oversight and pushed back against accusations of politically motivated decision making.

“The FBI recognizes the importance of Congressional oversight and remains committed to cooperating with Congress’s oversight requests consistent with its constitutional and statutory responsibilities,” the bureau stated.

“The FBI is dedicated to protecting the American people from terrorism, violent crime, cyber threats and other dangers. Put quite simply: we follow the facts without regard for politics. While outside opinions and criticism often come with the job, we will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead, do things by the book, and speak through our work.”