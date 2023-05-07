Newt Gingrich, Juan Williams Spar Over Hunter Biden’s Alleged Crimes

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich sparred with Fox News political analyst Juan Williams over the alleged crimes committed by Hunter Biden on “Fox News Sunday.”

Federal agents are investigating President Joe Biden’s son for alleged crimes related to taxes and guns, previously suspecting they have enough evidence to charge Hunter. Hunter Biden has also received millions of dollars from foreign officials, including the wife of the former mayor of Moscow, Russia who paid him $3.5 million in 2014.

Williams accused Republicans of using the crimes of Hunter Biden to cover up the criminal charges brought against former President Donald Trump, who has been indicted on more than 30 counts related to business fraud by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“This is what Hunter Biden has come down to now. He is a distraction, a shield against all the trouble that Trump is experiencing,” Williams said.

“Here are facts,” Gingrich pushed back. “The widow of the Moscow mayor sent millions of dollars to Hunter Biden, he got money from Kazakhstan, he got money from Ukraine, and served in a board about which he knew nothing. He got a lot of money from China and there’s a fact, Juan, that there were three million dollars that has been disclosed that went to the Biden family from a Chinese billionaire. That is a fact. Now, you can decide that none of this stuff matters, but the fact is you have the [former] Vice President of the United States taking his son on Air Force Two into China where his son is making business deals.”

“And you just described his son,” he said to Williams. “Your language: he’s a sex addict, he’s an alcoholic, he’s a drug addict — ”

“Is that a[n] attack on [the president]? You’re attacking the president? He’s [Hunter] not the president. He’s the son,” Williams said. “What I am saying to you is that nepotism is not a crime. You look at the nepotism in every president and everything this family, but that’s not a crime.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Absolutely Outrageous’: Judge Jeanine Pirro Slams Hunter Biden’s Defense Fund)

“Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream then asked Williams if he holds a “double standard” for the Trump family, given he accused the Biden family investigations of being a distraction from Trump’s activities.

“I think you have a son, uh, Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who might make some business deals,” Williams said. “Newt described this as millions going to the family … but I know specifically of two billion dollars that went to Jared Kushner, nobody’s gonna argue about that.”

The New York Post initially published a report on the contents of Hunter’s laptop which he abandoned inside of a repair shop in Delaware. The Daily Caller News Foundation authenticated the content on the laptop which detailed his business dealings with energy executives in Ukraine and China. The New York Times and the Washington Post confirmed the authenticity of the computer in March 2022.

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, wrote to the FBI Wednesday demanding provide information after a whistleblower came forth detailing an alleged criminal scheme involving a foreign national and then-Vice President Biden. Comer reported in an April 17 statement investigators identified six more members of the Biden family who participated in “shady” transactions involving Hunter.

The president told MSNBC Saturday his son has “done nothing wrong,” and reiterated he has “faith in him.”