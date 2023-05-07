One Dead, Two Injured After Miami Beach Nightclub Shooting

A shooting inside a Miami Beach nightclub Sunday morning left one dead and two women injured, police said.

The Miami Beach Police received notice of a shooting just before 3 a.m. at the Gala nightclub and found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, CBS News reported. One man died after being transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit.

The two women were hospitalized and are in stable condition, the outlet reported.

Police have not identified a suspect relating to the incident or have knowledge of what led to the shooting, the outlet reported. Authorities ask for anyone with any leads to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. (RELATED: ‘Everyone Must Die’: Police Arrest Florida High Schooler After Allegedly Crafting Viral School Shooting Threat)

Miami Beach has witnessed a recurring number of shootings in recent months. The city set a curfew in March after two fatal shootings broke out, according to the Associated Press.

A separate shooting over the weekend in Allen, Texas left nine dead after a suspect opened fire at an outlet mall. An armed police officer at the scene engaged with the shooter and fatally shot him.

