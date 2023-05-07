‘Our City Is Going Down The Drain’: Protesters Clash With NYPD, Block Subway Over Chokehold Death

Protesters clashed with the New York Police Department and blocked subway tracks on Saturday over the death of Jordan Neely, according to multiple reports.

Seven people were arrested in the Manhattan protests on Saturday, where demonstrators could be heard shouting “No justice, no peace,” and were seen jumping onto subway tracks while preventing people from exiting a train, the New York Post reported. Jordan Neely, 30, died on Monday after being restrained by 24-year-old Daniel Penny after he reportedly acted aggressively toward passengers (RELATED: Fox Contributor Slams People Who Stood And Watched As A Woman Was Assaulted In The NYC Subway)

Neely’s death was ruled a homicide by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office; he had been arrested over 40 times and was the subject of a warrant for felony assault at the time of Monday’s incident, CBS News reported.

WATCH:

An upset black man riding the NYC subway clashes with protesters for interrupting his ride – he’s shoved back by the group and police. #JordanNeely pic.twitter.com/MZxn9MIzYr — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) May 6, 2023

Major felonies on New York City’s subways have increased by over 40%, with murders reaching a 25-year high in 2022.

WATCH:

Breaking: Protesters are now disrupting the subway in NYC for Jordan Neely pic.twitter.com/NSO5UjAs7x — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) May 6, 2023

Video posted on Twitter by independent photojournalist Rebecca Brannon shows protesters pushing a man away from a subway car. Another video by Brannon showed protesters on a subway track, blocking a train from entering the station. At least one police officer was injured, Brannon reported.

“Our city is in crisis,” one man told Brannon in a video posted on Twitter. “Our city is going down the drain.”

