Richard Dreyfuss Slams Academy Award Diversity Requirements

Hollywood actor Richard Dreyfuss expressed disgust at the Academy Awards’ new eligibility rules which have a diversity requirement for “Best Picture” nominees, according to reports.

The “Jaws” star said the new inclusion standards set forth by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made him feel sick, and that artists should not be mandated to abide by certain social ideals. The Oscar-winning actor criticized the idea certain ethnic groups should receive favorable treatment in Hollywood. (RELATED: Pauly Shore Responds To Being Insulted By Jimmy Kimmel At Oscars)

“They make me vomit,” Dreyfuss said when asked by interviewer Margaret Hoover.

“It’s an art. No one should be telling me as an artist that I have to give in to the latest, most current idea of what morality is. What are we risking? Are we really risking hurting people’s feelings? You can’t legislate that,” Dreyfuss added, “You have to let life be life. I’m sorry, I don’t think there is a minority or majority in the country that has to be catered to like that.”

Actor Richard Dreyfuss says Hollywood’s new inclusivity standards make him want to vomit. Good. More actors, directors and producers need to speak up. Not all great stories are diverse. Not all true stories are diverse. Forced diversity hurts everyone.

pic.twitter.com/UhU0htJdo3 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 7, 2023

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ new diversity and inclusion standards are set begin in 2024. The new standards include casting an underrepresented ethnic group in a lead or supporting role, increasing diversity in leadership or project roles, increasing diversity in industry access and career opportunities, and increasing diversity in marketing, publicity, and distribution.

Films eligible for a “Best Picture” Award will need to satisfy two of the four categories.