Ana Navarro Says Hispanics And Blacks Are Not ‘Immune’ From Being ‘A White Supremacist’

“View” co-host Ana Navarro said Monday that black and Hispanic people are capable of holding “white supremacist” views while discussing a Saturday shooting at a mall in Texas.

The Saturday shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, left eight people dead, while seven others were taken to area hospitals. A police officer on the scene engaged and stopped the shooter, local law enforcement said.

“We all have to remember, the head of the Proud Boys, his name is Enrique Tarrio. The Proud Boys is a white nationalist group,” Navarro said. “Look, being Hispanic or being black or being anything does not make you immune from being racist, from being radicalized, from being a white supremacist, from being evil, from being homicidal, and we are seeing it over and over again.” (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Says She Can’t Tell The Difference Between Tim Scott And Rick Scott)

WATCH:

The suspect, Mauricio Garcia, 33, served in the Army in 2008, but was discharged for reasons of mental health, according to WFAA, which noted he worked as a security guard at an aluminum company and lived in an extended-stay hotel. Garcia reportedly espoused extremist and anti-Semitic views, according to The Washington Post.

“There are people, you know, they don’t see themselves as what they are,” Navarro added, echoing attacks made on black conservatives.

Conservative talk show host Larry Elder was called the “black face of white supremacy” by a Los Angeles Times columnist during his campaign against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the 2021 recall election. Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, who are black, also have faced attacks for being conservative.

