We Kid You Not, Biden Eats Like A 3-Year-Old

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the man who likes “chocolate chocolate chip” ice cream, has the palate of a tubby three-year-old.

President Joe Biden has allegedly complained that his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, tries to make him “eat this healthy stuff all the time,” according to Axios.

But the most powerful man in the world just wants to be able to eat “like a child,” according to Biden aides.

Some of Biden’s favorite dishes are pizza, cookies, spaghetti with butter and red sauce, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, BLT’s and of course, ice cream, aides told Axios.

"Damn, she makes me eat this healthy stuff all the time," Biden once complained to his sister Some Biden aides have long noted that he eats "like a child," with a food palette that skews beige. — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 8, 2023

To wash it all down, the president is reportedly a fan of orange Gatorade, as was I when I was a young child.

Biden’s sister Val recalled a time when the First Lady selected salmon in a pastry shell with vegetables as the dish of the night, prompting a bit of a pout from Biden.

“Damn, she makes me eat this healthy stuff all the time,” the President said, according to Val’s memoir. Once the First Lady left the scene, Biden had Breyer’s chocolate chip ice cream and lemon pound cake to satisfy his sweet tooth, Axios reported citing the memoir.