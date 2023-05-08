Outright Brawl Nearly Explodes After NASCAR Driver Noah Gragson Gets Absolutely Clean Clocked By Ross Chastain

We were so close to pure insanity happening here.

It was quite the intense AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Kansas Speedway with Denny Hamlin ultimately getting the victory, but it’s what happened after the fact between drivers Noah Gragson and Ross Chastain that has everybody’s attention.

Throughout the three-hour race, there was a ton of action to get excited about, including several lead changes and a last lap pass to give Virginia’s own Hamlin the win (sorry, I had to gloat about my home state there), but fans also got treated to more entertainment after the checkered flag as an incident between Gragson and Chastain saw a punch get thrown — and one of them got absolutely clean clocked.

When the cars came into pit-road to park, Kyle Larson got out of his car and took part in a post-race interview for FOX, however, cameras ended up catching a scuffle breaking out between Gragson and Chastain. Gragson clearly had a problem with Chastain, and walked up on him and eventually grabbed him. Feeling threatened with Gragson having his hands on him, Chastain laid a punch on Gragson, resulting in an outright brawl nearly breaking out. However, NASCAR officials were able to separate the two before it further escalated.

Just listen to this punch and how loud it was:

You better believe there's fines coming for both of these guys, but with that being said, I don't blame Ross Chastain for throwing that blow on Noah Gragson.

Don’t put your hands on people. It’s that simple.