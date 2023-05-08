Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Commits Outright Sin By Wearing Philadelphia 76ers Jersey

Maybe he does wanna be a Philadelphia Eagle…

During Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers — which saw the Sixers get an incredible 116-105 overtime victory to tie the series 2-2 — Dallas Cowboys superstar linebacker Micah Parsons showed up to the game.

But he didn’t just make an appearance. He set the entirety of both Philadelphia and Dallas on fire (and the whole sports world at that) after he showed up in a 76ers jersey.

If you don’t know, the Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most intense rivalries in all of the NFL and sports. The fanbases in particular absolutely cannot stand each other. “Hate” may be a strong word, but it perfectly describes this rivalry.

So with that being the case, Parsons committed an outright sin. It’s just the way Cowboys-Eagles works.

Just check out this clip that will make any sports fan uncomfortable:

Micah Paraons loves Philly. Dreams of being an Eagle probably. pic.twitter.com/jnOf6ENhwp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 7, 2023

I wasn’t buying into the whole “Micah Parsons wants to be a Philadelphia Eagle so bad” conversation, but after seeing this, I’m now sold. This man totally wants to be in Philly.

Think about it … nobody just sticks their head out like this while being in the middle of an intense rivalry like the Cowboys and Eagles have. My man showed up at a Philadelphia 76ers NBA Playoffs game in Philly while wearing a Sixers jersey, all smiles and hanging out with some of the Philadelphia players. It’s just incredible. (RELATED: LeBron James Randomly And Strangely Falls Over In The Middle Of NBA Playoffs Game Against Golden State Warriors)

I would be absolutely sick right now if I was a Dallas Cowboys fan.