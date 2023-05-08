‘Dilute The American Voting Public’: Rick Perry Rips Biden Over ‘Suspicious’ Border Plan

Former Secretary of Energy Rick Perry ripped President Joe Biden over the border Monday, saying he was “suspicious” Biden had a plan to “dilute” the electorate.

“We had it stopped. We had the border focused on under the Trump administration and now you’re back to the old Obama administration policies of let them in,” Perry told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. (RELATED: ‘No Question’: Former Clinton Pollster Says Biden Admin Is Racing To ‘Clean’ Up Border Chaos Before 2024 Election)

Over 1.2 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021. Another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022, Fox News reported.

“Now, you can be a little bit suspect here and, I don’t mind if you are, but the point is, is this a plan? Is this the Biden administration basically being led by the old Obama administration, if you will,” Perry continued. “There are plenty of them still around, calling the shots to dilute the American voting public so much with these people.”

The Biden administration said Jan. 31 it would end of the use of Title 42, a public-health measure used by the Trump administration to expel illegal immigrants, on May 11. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas predicted during testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee at an April 18 hearing that there would be a surge of migrants after Title 42 expired.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported Friday that migrant processing centers in seven sectors on the southern border are over capacity less than a week before the end of Title 42.

“I’m very suspicious that they do have a plan and the plan is, let’s see how many people we can come in here and dilute the American public down,” Perry said. “I know there are some people [saying] ‘oh, that is not what is going on,’ but I’m about to believe that it is.”

Currently, the Executive Office of Immigration Review (EOIR) has a backlog of 1.8 million immigration cases, which are handled by 734 immigration judges, with some court dates being scheduled as late as 2032. Experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the expected surge of new migrants could potentially collapse the U.S.’ immigration court system.

“In New York itself the system is so bogged down aliens are getting appointments in 2032, meaning an alien encountered today will be admitted into the country approximately nine years before ever being properly charged and assigned a court date,” an anonymous senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement official previously told the DCNF.

