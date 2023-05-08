McCaskill Claims ‘Jesus Would Be Shocked’ By Lack Of Gun Control In US

Former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill claimed Monday that Jesus Christ “would be shocked” at America’s lack of gun control following a Saturday shooting at a Texas mall.

“One of my grandchildren had his first communion over the weekend, and I listened to the homily at that service, and I was reminded about what a peaceful man Jesus was, and I listened to that elected representative, and they always want to say, ‘oh, well, let’s not make it political after there’s a slaughter of innocents,’” McCaskill told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace. (RELATED: Ana Navarro Says Hispanics And Blacks Are Not ‘Immune’ From Being ‘A White Supremacist’)

The Saturday shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, left eight people dead, while seven others were taken to area hospitals. A police officer on the scene engaged and stopped the shooter, local law enforcement said.

WATCH:

The suspect, Mauricio Garcia, 33, served in the Army in 2008, but was discharged for reasons of mental health, then worked as a security guard at an aluminum company and lived in an extended-stay hotel, according to WFAA. Garcia reportedly expressed extremist and anti-Semitic views, The Washington Post reported.

Garcia legally purchased the firearm used in the attack, and other firearms he owned, some of them through private sales, a law enforcement source told CNN.

“But I will tell you this,” McCaskill added. “I believe very firmly that Jesus would be shocked at what our country is allowing to happen. There is no way that he would embrace everyone walking around with weapons of war.”

McCaskill later went on to demand activism for gun control laws in the United States.

“This is political, and this issue deserves to be the most important issue on the ballot going forward,” McCaskill said. “Channel that anger, channel that grief, channel it in a way that we can say to governors like we have in Missouri and Texas that we do want something different than the slaughter of innocents on the streets of America.”

