New York City Is Shelling Out $8 Million Per Day To House Migrants

New York City is shelling out roughly $8 million a day to provide shelter for 37,500 migrants, officials said during a city council meeting Monday.

On average, the city is projected to spend an average of $256 to house each individual migrant per day in Department of Homeless Services shelters, Park said. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing migrants to New York City in August and is expected to increase the transports following the end of Title 42, the Trump-era expulsion order. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol Migrant Processing Centers Are Already Over Capacity Days Before Trump-Era Policy Ends)

“We are facing an unprecedented humanitarian emergency,” Park said.

The city is mandated to house all homeless people, according to Bloomberg.

“Most of the emergency shelters are in hotels, where we’re paying a per night room, negotiated room rate. We’re not paying what any of us would pay if we were booking a hotel room, but it is still relatively expensive as compared to our typical shelters, where we either have a nine or a 30 year contract so that the real estate costs are contained somewhat that way,” Park said.

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams has indicated he will begin busing migrants out of the Big Apple to nearby suburbs that have come out against the move. Before that, Adams was busing some migrants to communities along the northern border.

“This is absurd, and we will not stand for it. There is nothing humanitarian about a Sanctuary City sending busloads of people to a County that does not have the infrastructure to care for them. It’s the same as throwing them in the middle of the ocean with nowhere to swim,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said recently of Adams’ decision.

