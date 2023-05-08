One Person Injured As Police Investigate Las Vegas School Shooting

Las Vegas police are investigating after a gunman allegedly opened fire at a local middle school Monday, injuring one person, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The individual shot outside of Ed Von Tobel Middle School is a school district employee, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was taken to a local hospital, and was reported to be in “stable condition.” (RELATED: Two Students Killed, One Seriously Injured In Des Moines School Shooting)

#BREAKING: We are investigating a shooting at Von Tobel Middle School at 2436 N. Pecos Road. An adult was struck by gunfire and has been transported to UMC. This incident is still active, but there appears to be no further threat at this time. The suspect is still outstanding. pic.twitter.com/XG4hwwuwtv — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 8, 2023

In a press conference, Capt. Noel Roberts of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department explained that all students were safe and that the shooting was “not an active shooter, but an isolated incident.”

The school was also in lockdown, along with several others in the area, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“The lack of safety in our schools is nothing short of a crisis, and with hundreds of deadly weapons confiscated already on CCSD campuses this school year, CCEA has been loud and clear that we believe this situation was a school shooting waiting to happen,” the Clark County Education Association, a union representing the school district teachers, said in a statement.

Our statement on the shooting at Von Tobel MS this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/4hxG5oqCFw — Clark County Education Association (@cceanv) May 8, 2023

“What are our cities and the county doing to stop these situations? While we share the best safety intentions, more must be done in our communities to ensure children travel safely to and from school and on our campuses. Community accountability for child safety must be the priority if we are to educate our children effectively and without distraction or fear,” Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara wrote in a statement, as reported by the Nevada Globe.

The shooter is reportedly still at large, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.