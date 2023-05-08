Lia Thomas’ Definition Of A Woman Is Laughable

Lia Thomas, a transgender, biologically male swimmer from the University of Pennsylvania, created a “trans-inclusive language guide” back in 2021 with woke peers, according to screenshots of the language guide.

The definition of “woman” they created is laughable. They define a woman as, “any individual whose gender experience aligns with womanhood (based on self-identification of experience).”

