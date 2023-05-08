Texas GOP Rep Accused Of Sexual Harassment Resigns Ahead Of Expulsion Vote

A Republican Texas lawmaker accused of sexual harassment resigned on Monday before facing an expulsion vote on Tuesday, according to a resignation letter.

A House committee called for GOP state Rep. Bryan Slaton’s removal after investigating the sexual misconduct allegations filed by a 21-year-old intern and two 19-year-old legislative aides. In a letter to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, Slaton resigned from office with no mention of the allegations. (RELATED: Texas GOP State Rep. Faces Expulsion Vote Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations)

“It has been an honor to represent my friends, neighbors and the great people and communities of House District 2,” the lawmaker wrote. “My decision today is to ensure that their expectations will continue to be met by a new representative who will also work hard on their behalf.”

Slaton’s accusers allege that he repeatedly helped the underage staffers get alcohol, invited them over to his condo and frequently made phone calls to an aide, according to the committee report. One of them recalled getting “drunk” at his place and staying the night, where she “could not effectively consent to intercourse.”

“[Slaton] engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a subordinate,” GOP state Rep. Andrew Murr, the committee’s chair, previously said on the state House floor. “That behavior was induced by alcohol that Representative Slaton provided to that 19-year-old subordinate.”

The bipartisan general investigative committee unanimously recommended Slaton’s expulsion as “the only appropriate discipline in this matter,” which would have taken place Tuesday if the House had a two-thirds majority vote, according to the report.

When the allegations first surfaced, Slaton’s lawyer, Patrick Short, issued a statement on April 10 calling the claims “outrageous” and “false.”

“I look forward to spending more time with my young family, and will continue to find ways to serve my community and all citizens across our great state,” Slaton stated in the letter.

