White House Reportedly Prohibits New York Post From Attending Event Amid Hunter Biden Investigation

The White House reportedly banned the New York Post from attending a daytime event Monday as investigations and possible indictments into Hunter Biden loom, the outlet claimed.

The Post broke the report regarding the younger Biden’s laptop abandoned inside a repair shop in Delaware, which contained files and receipts related to his overseas business deals in Ukraine and China. Twitter censored the outlet for posting the story in October 2020, and the report had long been labeled Russian disinformation until it was later validated by The Washington Post, The New York Times, and the Daily Caller News Foundation.

President Joe Biden spoke alongside Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to announce plans for airline companies to compensate for meals and hotel expenses to customers who had been stranded by flight shakeups. The White House restricted press access to the event, with nearly 20 seats empty in the South Court Auditorium, a room which provides some of the closest proximity to Biden.

White House bans The Post from Biden event as Hunter indictment looms https://t.co/MRhbq3xgX0 pic.twitter.com/CJhcN4sE7K — New York Post (@nypost) May 8, 2023

The White House wrote in an email to the Post, “We are unable to accommodate your credential request to attend the Investing in Airline Accountability Remarks on 5/8. The remarks will be live-streamed and can be viewed at WH.gov. Thank you for understanding. We will let you know if a credential becomes available,” the outlet reported. (RELATED: Newt Gingrich, Juan Williams Spar Over Hunter Biden’s Alleged Crimes)

The president answered the Post’s question about the Biden family’s links to China in the same room in February, in which he lamented the lack of “polite” reporters, the Post reported.

Federal agents are investigating the president’s son for allegedly violating tax and gun laws, and he could be charged by the Department of Justice. He has been under investigation since 2018 over the allegations.

After Hunter’s legal team met with Justice Department lawyers on April 26, the president told MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle Saturday that his son has “done nothing wrong.”

“First of all, my son’s done nothing wrong,” the president said. “I trust him. I have faith in him and it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.”

Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer said in an April 17 statement that investigators found six more members of the Biden family were involved in “shady” transactions tied to Hunter. Comer and Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley wrote to the FBI Wednesday demanding information on an alleged FBI file handed to them by a whistleblower accusing then-Vice President Biden of taking bribes.

The FBI warned former Twitter executives of an alleged “hack-and-leak” operation attempting to interfere in the 2020 election by spreading disinformation about Hunter Biden.