‘Yellowstone’ To Air In November, New Series Slated For December Release

The final half of “Yellowstone” season five will air in November, with a new spin-off slated to start just a month later, according to reports published Friday.

News that “Yellowstone” will be concluding after the second half of season five broke in early May. It was revealed one day prior that the show’s leading man, Kevin Costner, was divorcing his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner.

Rumors of trouble in the couple’s marriage started in summer 2022, when reports circulated that she demanded he quit the hit cowboy drama. Well, she got her apparent wish, as the final episodes of the show will hopefully be filmed throughout summer 2023 (depending on how long the current writers’ strike lasts) and air in November, according to People.

Though the Costner-led iteration of “Yellowstone” will be wrapping up, Matthew McConaughey is currently in talks to lead a new series under the “Yellowstone” franchise. The new show is described as “Dutton-centric,” (the show’s family name) and cast from the original series will be taking part.

“‘Yellowstone’ has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from ‘1883’ to ‘Tulsa King,’ and I am confident our ‘Yellowstone’ sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of [‘Yellowstone’ co-creator] Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” President andCEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios Chris McCarthy said in a Friday statement obtained by People.

101 Studios CEO David Glasser added that “the Dutton story continues, picking up where ‘Yellowstone’ leaves off in another epic tale.” The new series is set to air in December, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Kevin Costner Rumor That He Got Someone Pregnant On ‘Yellowstone’ Set Dismissed)

My gut tells me the conclusion of “Yellowstone” will not see the future of the ranch land in the hands of its rightful owners, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and his wife and son. I feel like they’ll conclude with the death of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and introduce a new battle for the ranch, probably from a hostile McConaughey takeover. Or is that too obvious?