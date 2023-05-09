A Crazy Amount Of People Are Betting On Deion Sanders, Horrific Football And Insane Odds To Win National Championship

The Deion Sanders effect.

In the 2022 campaign, the Colorado Buffaloes football team went a terrible 1-11. And when you don’t count the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the Buffs have only had one winning season since 2005.

Nevertheless, they’ve become a legitimate threat to BetMGM.

Well, maybe they haven’t, because Colorado would have to be a legitimate contender for the national championship for that to happen — which certainly isn’t the case (at least for now) — but this entire situation just shows how much of a golden touch “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders has had on the Buffaloes program.

Obviously, Colorado doesn’t have the most bets to win the national title, but they have enough to have them as the biggest liability for BetMGM and their college football championship futures market going into the 2023 season. And like I already mentioned, this is all happening for a team that literally had just one win in 2022.

Despite having whopping 250-to-1 odds to be the national champion, there’s a ton of lottery tickets being placed on Colorado. Hypothetically if they did win the title, it would be quite the blow to BetMGM.

Out of all of the bets that have been placed concerning who will be our next winner of the College Football Playoff, 8.1% of gamblers are riding with Colorado, which is high-ranked at No. 6 behind Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and LSU. The first five teams on the list have either won national championships recently or came close. For the Buffaloes, they’ve only been to three bowl games in the past 15 years, and on top of that, went 0-3 in those bowls. (RELATED: ‘Rigged’: ESPN Analyst Kevin Weekes’ NHL Draft Miscue Has Fans Screaming The League Is Fixed)

With all of the money placed in the championship futures market, 6.6% of the bets are on Deion Sanders and Colorado. And although that’s not normally a large number, it certainly has the attention of BetMGM when the Buffs carry a whopping 250-to-1 odds.

The Coach Prime Effect ⭐️ Colorado (+25000) is the biggest liability to win the CFB National Championship #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/Yk6GSxRnGV — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) May 8, 2023

Crazy stuff, man. But that’s Coach Prime.