Rep. Bob Good Becomes Latest Congressman To Endorse DeSantis

Republican Virginia Rep. Bob Good became the fourth member of Congress to endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ not-yet-announced presidential bid.

“Courageous conservative leadership is what America needs to stand against the insanity of woke corporations, corrupt Washington politicians, and continued attacks on our faith, families, and freedoms. Governor Ron DeSantis has shown through action as Florida’s chief executive that confronting hard challenges delivers effective results for every man, woman, and child. That strength in the face of adversity is needed more today than ever before, and it is why I am unequivocally endorsing and encouraging Governor DeSantis to run for president. The calls from the Never Back Down movement are growing stronger every day for his brand of fearless conservatism to get America back on track. If Governor DeSantis runs for president, he will win,” Good said Tuesday in a statement issued through the Never Back Down political action committee.

Rep. Bob Good endorses Ron DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/a3yAlxiFmB — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) May 9, 2023

Good joins Texas Rep. Chip Roy, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, and Florida Rep. Laurel Lee as the members of Congress to endorse DeSantis. Roy and Good are both members of the House Freedom Caucus, which DeSantis co-founded in 2015. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ron DeSantis’ Presidential PAC To Send First Mailer Out To Four States Touting The ‘DeSantis Playbook’)

Good, Lee, Massie, and Roy attended a policy dinner with DeSantis at the Heritage Foundation in April. The other five attendees, Reps. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, Ken Buck of Colorado, Randy Feenstra of Iowa, Darin LaHood of Illinois, and Utah Sen. Mike Lee, have not yet issued endorsements. Trump has received endorsements from 64 members of Congress.

Trump leads DeSantis by 29 points in the RealClearPolitics average, with no other candidate above 5.4%. The two are running closer in key primary states, however, with a Cygnal poll finding Trump leading by seven in Iowa. DeSantis is reportedly targeting a mid-May campaign launch, and has already begun building up his staff.