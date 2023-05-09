DeSantis-Backed College To Become First In State To Accept ‘Classic’ Alternative To SAT

The New College of Florida (NCF) announced on Monday that it intends to accept scores from a new, alternative college entrance exam when considering students for admission.

The Classic Learning Test (CLT) is intended for 11th and 12th-grade high school students that focuses on “critical thinking skills” to provide a “more edifying testing experience and reflect a holistic education,” according to its website. NCF will become the first in-state school to accept the new test score in place of the ACT or SAT beginning in the fall 2024 semester pending state legislation, its announcement read. (RELATED: Columbia University Ditches Standardized Testing Requirement For Admissions)

“As New College strives to become a world-class liberal arts educational institution, adding the CLT as an accepted testing option for admissions will ensure we are reaching and welcoming students from all walks of life,” Richard Corcoran, NCF interim president, said. “Not only is this a tremendous opportunity for New College, but with the growing popularity of the CLT among Florida homeschoolers and classically educated students, we believe this is an exciting step for educational choice and freedom in our state as well.”

BREAKING: New College of Florida to Become First Florida Public University to Accept the Classic Learning Test – New College of Florida https://t.co/QrjVq2cyWV — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) May 8, 2023

The CLT, which examines students on several subjects including English, grammar and mathematics, is part of an education bill currently awaiting Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature. House Bill 1537 would allow school districts to administer either the SAT, ACT or CLT to 11th-grade students and allow CLT scores to be considered for the Florida Bright Futures Scholarship Program eligibility requirements, according to its text.

The new test is currently accepted by more than 200 colleges, according to its website. It intends to “highlight the strengths of students with a homeschool, private, or charter school education.”

“Rather than evaluate how much or how well students studied for a test, CLT considers students’ intellectual capacity and aptitude,” Jeremy Tate, CLT CEO, said in the college’s announcement. “I believe this partnership with New College will provide an exciting new opportunity for CLT students who are looking to expand their minds at an institution that shares their educational principles.”

Students will still be permitted to submit ACT or SAT scores, according to NCF’s announcement.

CLT did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

