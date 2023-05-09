Tigers’ Akil Baddoo Getting Slammed In Groin With Baseball Leads To Wacky Play Made By Guardians’ Andrés Giménez

Ouch.

Baseball players can get a lot of glory from stolen bases, but it can come along with an injury or some other kind of pain if things don’t go right. But hey, you know what they say: “No risk, no reward.”

Just ask Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo.

In the top of the second inning between the Tigers and Cleveland Guardians, the latter’s pitcher Tanner Bibee walked Baddoo with one out on the board. A pitch later, Baddoo tried to steal second while the slugging Miguel Cabrera was up to bat.

After Cabrera took the pitch, Cleveland catcher Mike Zunino got up and threw a missile at second base to get Baddoo out, and that he did. It just came in weird (and painful) circumstances.

While Baddoo was sliding, Zunino’s throw smashed him right in the groin area, and to add insult to injury, the ball bounced right off Baddoo’s groin and right into the glove of Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez for the tag out.

Even Cleveland’s social media team didn’t know what to do:

We don’t know what to say. Just watch. pic.twitter.com/rOUxKpIA4F — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 8, 2023

Man … I feel for Akil Baddoo.

Growing up and playing with the neighborhood kids, eventually playing school sports, I’ve had my fair share of times getting hit in the groin, and I’m sure all men would agree with me … it’s not fun.

When I saw the ball hit Baddoo, I immediately could feel my stomach losing all air and I just wanted to lay down on the ground in a ball. Hey, getting in that area is some painful and uncomfortable stuff. (RELATED: Chicago White Sox Score 11+ Runs In One Inning For The First Time In An Incredible 71 Years)

Stay strong, Akil. Stay strong.