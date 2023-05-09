Famous Artist Ginuwine Falls Off Stage And Nearly Takes Another Man Down With Him

Famous R&B singer Ginuwine fell off the stage at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas in early May, and he nearly took his sign language interpreter down with him, video shows.

Ginuwine was performing his hit song “In Those Jeans” when he attempted to jump down to the lower level of the stage. Video footage shows the star falling in the gap between the two stage levels and grabbing at whatever was in front of him as he began to fall — and he wound up partly yanking down his interpreter’s pants.

The interpreter had the best reaction to what was surely a very awkward and shocking experience. He quickly adjusted his pants and immediately continued dancing and signing onstage.

The crowd roared, and Ginuwine eventually resurfaced to continue his set.

The star took to social media after the show and addressed his unfortunate tumble.

“I’m fine everyone I gotta say that was a drop lol,” he wrote alongside a photograph of himself.

“But I popped back up like the rest have, show must go on but Superman is good thank y’all,” he continued.

Ginuwine posted a video to his account and made light of the situation. (RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Throws Guitar At Technician’s Head During On-Stage Mishap In Atlanta)

“Shoutout to everybody at Lovers & Friends. That was a crazy, crazy show. We had so much fun — aside from my little spill.”

“Man down! But man got up,” he added.