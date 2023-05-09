‘Indefensible Behavior’: Asa Hutchinson Applauds Verdict In Trump, E. Jean Carroll Trial

Former Republican Arkansas Governor and presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson applauded the verdict in former President Donald Trump’s rape and defamation trial Tuesday.

Trump was found liable for sexual battery, as well as defamation, after he was sued by writer E. Jean Carroll, who alleged Trump raped her at some point in the 1990s. Hutchinson, a former U.S. Attorney, slammed Trump for his “indefensible behavior,” after he was found liable for defamation and battery, with Carroll awarded $5 million in damages.

“Over the course of my over 25 years of experience in the courtroom, I have seen firsthand how a cavalier and arrogant contempt for the rule of law can backfire,” Hutchinson told the DCNF in a statement. “The jury verdict should be treated with seriousness and is another example of the indefensible behavior of Donald Trump.”

Trump has been found liable in Jean E. Carroll’s civil suit https://t.co/5OhGRkW0Au — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 9, 2023

Trump defended himself via a Truth Social post. (RELATED: Trump Responds To Verdict)

“I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE – A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!” the former president wrote.

Conservative businessman and 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also responded to the verdict, but characterized the jury’s decision as another political attack on the former president.

“I wasn’t one of the jurors and I’m not privy to all of the facts they have, but I’ll say what everyone else is privately thinking: if the defendant weren’t named Donald Trump, would there even be a lawsuit?” Ramaswamy said.

Trump did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

