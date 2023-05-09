Jimmy Butler Makes Miami Heat Franchise History After Breaking LeBron James’ Record For Most 25-5-10 Playoff Games

My man Jimmy Buckets!

Superstar Jimmy Butler has been absolutely incredible in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and his mesmerizing play has now led my Miami Heat to a 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals over the New York Knicks. And on top of that, Jimmy also made franchise history by breaking a LeBron James team record.

The Heat and Knicks squared off Monday, with Butler leading Miami to the 109-101 win. Altogether, Jimmy racked up a stat line of 27 points, six rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks. It was absolutely incredible, and completely countered the 32 points that New York’s Jalen Brunson put up.

That in itself is awesome, but that’s not the only thing that Butler did. The flashy stat line gave Jimmy sole possession of the most 25-5-10 playoff games in Miami Heat history, passing previous record-holder LeBron James. Butler now has five of these games on his resume, while James had four during his time in the 305, according to Stat Muse.

Playoff Jimmy strikes again! And it’s friggin’ beautiful as a Miami Heat fan!

Jimmy Butler surpasses LeBron James for the most 25-5-10 playoff game in Heat history 😤https://t.co/CgCrUSUrDD — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCP) May 9, 2023

Oh, man! How sweet it is as a South Florida sports fan! I can’t say it enough! (RELATED: Nikola Jokic Appears To Shove Phoenix Suns Owner Mat Ishbia During Game 4 Of Western Conference Semifinals)

In the NHL, my Florida Panthers are sitting at a pretty 3-0 over the Toronto Maple Leafs, just one victory away from the Eastern Conference Finals.

And now in the NBA, my Miami Heat are one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals as well.

How beautiful, just absolutely beautiful.