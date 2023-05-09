Legendary News Anchor John Roland Dead At 81

John Roland, legendary broadcaster and longtime anchor at FOX 5 New York, died Sunday at the age of 81, the network says.

Roland is remembered as the face of the “10 O’clock News,” and the beloved anchor of FOX 5’s 10 p.m. newscast for nearly three decades, the outlet reported. He was famous for his “frank delivery and his compassion for New Yorkers who were living through the violent times in the city in the 1970s,” according to FOX 5.

Roland launched his career with NBC News in Los Angeles in the 1960s. His first assignment was in 1966, and by 1969 the passionate broadcaster had joined Metromedia before it became FOX 5, where he would remain until his retirement in 2004.

During his earlier days, Roland was the weekday political reporter and the “10 O’clock News” weekend anchor. He took on the role as the program’s weeknight anchor in 1979, according to FOX 5.

Roland covered many major moments during the course of his decades-long career. He reported on Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination and covered the 9/11 attacks, along with a number of other significant events through the years.

John Roland’s reassuring manner guided FOX 5 NY viewers through nearly 30 years of tumultuous times. He passed away Sunday at the age of 81. https://t.co/f1iVY6RkaR — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) May 8, 2023

“Sitting next to John was always a learning lesson,” Roland’s former co-anchor, Rosanna Scotto, told FOX 5. “He took pride in his writing and his down-to-earth communicating. It was never more evident than anchoring next to him during the 9/11 attacks.” (RELATED: Ray Liotta’s Cause Of Death Revealed: Report)

Roland is survived by his wife, Zayda, and his extended family, according to the outlet. His cause of death is not yet public.