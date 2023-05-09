Man Wearing Full Sized Bud Light Can Arrested For DUI

A Franklin County, Kansas man was arrested for DUI Saturday and greeted the cops with something no amount of training could have prepared them for.

Deputies were tipped off about alleged reckless driving along I-35 and responded to the complaint. Surprisingly enough, when they went to conduct the field sobriety test, dash cam footage revealed the suspect was in a full size Bud Light costume, police said. The man was wearing a pink hat and a life size can of Bud Light, an image shared by police shows.

“A career in law enforcement is exciting, and you get to experience something new every day,” Franklin County, Kansas Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Saturday, making light of the situation.

“Sometimes you see things you can’t believe! Yesterday, our deputies were notified of a possible intoxicated driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35. The vehicle was located and eventually pulled over. Deputies were surprised to see that the driver was wearing a beer can costume. Yes, you read that correctly,” the post continued. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Social Media Pics From Bud Light Ad Exec Who Slammed ‘Fratty’ Culture Seem Pretty Fratty)

The driver was eventually arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and taken to the Franklin County Jail, police said. They concluded by saying the suspect is innocent until proven guilty.