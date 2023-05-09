‘That’s What He Should Do’: Megyn Kelly Gives Tucker Direct Advice About How To Handle Fox

Sirius XM host and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly called on Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson to breach his contract with Fox News amidst a campaign to seemingly keep him silenced.

Axios reported that Carlson is partnering with allies to attack Fox News, where he currently remains under contract through January of 2025. Fox News reportedly wants to pay Carlson $20 million per year to not work, though Carlson “knows where a lot of bodies are buried, and is ready to start drawing a map,” Axios reported citing a source. Carlson has also been offered positions by Newsmax and Rumble, though there is also talk of Carlson starting his own direct-to-consumer media outlet.

“Here’s what I can tell you, the Carlson team believes Fox News is not negotiating in good faith,” Kelly said, saying Carlson’s camp is encouraging a boycott of Fox News.

“If they lose a month to MSNBC, heads are going to roll over there,” Kelly said of Fox’s ratings. “They want Tucker to just sit there on his couch and just cash his Fox checks and basically be immobilized by Fox News.” (RELATED: Brett Favre Calls For Boycott Of Fox News In Support Of Tucker)

Kelly then ripped Fox for not providing any justification for canceling Carlson’s show, arguing the network could easily keep Carlson quiet and fire him without pay if they had legitimate reason to fire him.

WATCH:

“That’s what Tucker should do … Tucker should breach. He should come out, he should talk, he should start a rival news network, he should quit he should forfeit the money,” Kelly suggested. “He should breach. Forfeit the money and let Fox News take him to court and the sole issue will be whether Fox News has the right to silence him for the entire election season. The guy who served them loyally for a decade.”

Kelly went on to recount her own time at Fox News, saying that she purposely did not sign a non-disclosure agreement when she left so that she could speak freely.