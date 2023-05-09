Morgan Wallen Forced On 6-Week Medical Break For Series Of Injuries

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen announced Tuesday that he was being forced to go on a six-week medical break due to a series of injuries he sustained on tour.

Speaking directly to his fans via his Instagram page, Wallen detailed how he has significantly injured his vocal cords. He also injured his lat while performing on his “One Thing At A Time” tour. As a result, his medical team at the Vanderbilt Voice Center instructed Wallen to take at least six weeks off touring, cancel all of his up-coming appearances, and avoid using his voice at all until he’s given his body enough time to heal.

Wallen had previously taken 10 days of vocal rest in late April, rescheduling three shows at the time. This break was also doctor-ordered, but clearly wasn’t enough time. He went on to perform three shows at the start of May, injured his voice all over again, and “felt terrible.”

The “Last Night” singer was diagnosed with vocal trauma, and was told to go on the six-week break. “So that’s what I’m gonna do,” Wallen told fans during the video. He was told not to use his voice at all, unless it was for something like making the video.

Wallen also injured his lat during his Australia tour, something he hasn’t made a big deal about publicly until now. “This time off is gonna help me get that back right as well,” he noted. “We’re working on rescheduling all the dates during this time frame,” Wallen continued, saying that most of them had already been organized, but he’ll let people know about the others as soon as he can.

“I won’t be able to make these festivals that I have in this time frame, but we are gonna make those right, next year. I won’t be able to do the ACM Awards, or the Lifting Lives event, but y’all make sure you still go. It’s for a great cause,” he implored his fans.

Ultimately, Wallen was told that if he does his healing “the right way,” he should recover entirely. “And they also said if [he] don’t listen and keep singing” he’ll permanently damage his voice, so taking the break is the right decision to make for his career. (RELATED: Fans Lose Their Minds At Morgan Wallen After He Cancels Concert Last Minute)

“I hate it, but I love you guys, and I appreciate all the support you always give me. I’ll see you soon, and I’ll be back better than ever,” he concluded. “God bless you.”